East Texas Giving Day helps nonprofits across the region

TEXARKANA, Texas - East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event that supports local non-profits.
It kicked off at 6 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 11:59 p.m.
The movement started about five years ago, but organizers said momentum for the event has really picked up since the pandemic. There's 259 organizations participating this year, including 22 non-profits from Bowie County.
East Texas Giving Day is run by the East Texas Communities Foundation. Last year, it raised about $2.2 million.
President Kyle Penney believes they'll raise even more this year. He said many public fundraising events are still postponed due to the pandemic, and they've also added about 60 new organizations this year.
"The pandemic has just forced our hand. If you thought you needed to get better at it, now you know. You need to get better at online fundraising because you never know when your not going to be able to pass the plate. So, this has come at a really good time," Penney said.
While more non-profits have been added this year, Penney says there's still about 3,900 that haven't caught on to online event. Right now, less than 7% of non-profits in the 32-county East Texas area are participating in Tuesday's giving day.
The minimum donation is $10. Donations can be made online: www.easttexasgivingday.org