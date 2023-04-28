East Texas nonprofit uses blademithing skills to support missions

QUEEN CITY, Texas - An East Texas nonprofit is using the art of bladesmithing to transform lives.
The organization was established last year, but it's already making a big impact, not only locally, but around the world.
Shortly after Cory Yates got out of the military in 2017, he began working to develop a non-profit called Yates Unicorn Ranch Ministries. He uses a mobile knife forging unit to teach people about how God can shape and sharpen a life.
"The more I learn about knife making, the more I realize the process of a rock in the ground becoming a knife is a lot like a person becoming a Christian because we have to make a transformation," said Yates.
Yates uses his talents to also share his personal testimony.
"People need to hear that anxiety, depression, PTSD are all things I've been delivered from, and if I'm struggling with it, then it's because I've turned my focus from God," said Yates.
He says the art of bladesmithing is not only a unique way to present the gospel, but it's also given him an outlet to help others do the same.
The proceeds from his knife and merchandise sales go towards sponsoring mission trips. So far, the non-profit has sponsored three trips oversees, as well as, some local missions in Cass County.
Yates says money shouldn't be what keeps someone from serving the Lord.
"If people want to go, they come to us. We can either help them, coach them, or teach them how to raise the funds themselves, or we can partner with them and help kids go to youth camp. Anything educational and opportunities to serve. That's what we do," said Yates.
His goal to build a facility on his property in Queen City where people can stay and learn more about bladesmithing and missions.
Yates says it's important for people to know that God's mercy is greater than anything they've ever done.
"To hear men say my story gives them hope. They could have a son or daughter going through what I went through, just to give them a little hope is incredible," said Yates.
For more information on how to partner with the ministry or sponsor a mission, go to yatesunicornranch.org.