East Texas nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Texas - Emergency officials in Cass County, Texas say they're working with an area nursing home to ensure readiness after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials with the Golden Villa Nursing and Rehab facility in Atlanta say they're being super vigilant and only allowing essential personnel into the facility.
All staff are screened before entering and must wear PPE at all times.
Administrator Ray Chapman says they've been following CDC guidelines since early March.
At the time the employee tested positive, Chapman said she had not been in the facility for five days and was asymptomatic the last time she reported to work.
Chapman believes she may have come into contact with the virus from her husband, who is an EMT.
"We'll continue to monitor very closely anyone that she had contact with in the building prior to that positive test and the day she last worked," explained Chapman.
Chapman said no other employees or any residents are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
He believes one way the community can help stop the spread of the virus to wear masks when they're out in public.
There are four confirmed COVID-19 patients in Cass County, including two who have recovered from the illness.