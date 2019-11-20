TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas pastor has turned himself into police on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the Texarkana Police Department, Logan Wesley III originally said he had no plans to surrender to authorities. However, he did so just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say during the course of the investigation, officials learned Wesley allegedly began abuse a girl when she was only 12-years-old. The abuse reportedly continued for several years on a regular basis.
"Since these allegations came to light earlier this month, we have received word that others are now ready to come forward with their own stories about how they were also molested by Wesley," police said in a statement.
Law enforcement believes there may be even more victims they don't know about yet.
If you were a victim, or know of someone who was, please contact Detective Tabitha Smith at (903) 798-3116.
Wesley was booked into the Bi-State Jail.