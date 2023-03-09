East Texas school district voices concerns over school voucher program

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made school choice a priority in this year's legislative session.
While advocates say it would give parents more options, opponents say it will take funding away from public schools.
Liberty Eylau ISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson does not believe the school voucher and choice program will improve student's academic performance. He says there's some major flaws in the legislation.
Thompson believes the program will actually funnel money away from public schools and children, and redistribute tax dollars to private schools and middle-class children. He says there's nothing in the bill that states whatever school you want to go to is required to accept you.
The school voucher is state funding that goes to parents choosing where they want their child to attend, such as private school or even home schooling instead of public education.
Thompson says the voucher program would give funding to institutions that are not accountable to taxpayers.
"Can I start a home school and have four or five kids there? Take that money, and where is the accountability? Those are lots of big questions out there that need to be answered before anyone moves forward with any kind of voucher system," said Thompson.
Several states have already approved using school vouchers including Arkansas, but Thompson says that doesn't mean Texas should implement the program.
This is not the first time this issue has gone up for debate in the Texas legislature. In 2017, the bill passed the Texas Senate, but failed the House.