HOOKS, Texas - A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday after he was accused of spreading rumors about someone at his school having a hit list.
In a press release, the Hooks Police Department said on Dec. 3 Hooks High School was placed on lockout after a suspicious persons incident was reported to officers. The incident was off campus and unrelated to the school. A short time later rumors spread among the students that the lockout was because a student having a hit list and was threatening to shoot up the school, according to officers. Officers said there was no real hit list at the time.
Several days later, officers said there was a report about a parent who posted several student's names on a social media account. Officers say the posted list of names was fabricated by the student and provided to their parents in hopes of note having to attend school.
The student was arrested and booked into the Bowie County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felony false alarm or report involving a public primary or secondary school.