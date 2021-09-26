East Texas volunteers head to Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery

LINDEN, Texas - Volunteers from East Texas are making their way to South Louisiana Sunday help with Hurricane Ida recovery.
The powerful hurricane made landfall on August 29th, killing more than two dozen people in the state.
Nearly one month later, thousands are still without power as they continue to clean up the destruction.
The team from East Texas will be serving the hard-hit community of Golden Meadow.
Volunteers will be cleaning out flooded homes and churches.
Soon after Hurricane Ida made landfall, volunteers with the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention Disaster Relief arrived in Louisiana to serve meals and remove fallen trees.
Volunteer Mike Jansen of Linden, Texas went ahead of the group last week to assess the current damage in Golden Meadow.
He says only about 20 percent of the population have electricity.
Jansen says many of the homes have damaged roof tops from the hurricane, which has allowed rainwater to get inside their houses.
"They'll be helping people by doing clean-up and recovery. They'll be getting that insulation, damaged sheetrock, flooring, that type of thing out of the home," explained Jansen.
Organizers say they've also had SBTC feeding stations in Homer and Gonzales that feed thousands of people each day.
Jansen says the team heading to south Louisiana this week is a group of about 18 people.
"Not only are we helping the people, but it also gives us an opportunity to share Christ with them," said Jansen.
The SBTC volunteers plan to be in Golden Meadow for the next four to five weeks.
They'll be rotating teams each week.