TEXARKANA, Texas - Elected officials in the Texarkana area rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The community leaders are joining hundreds of other health workers and first responders to get the injection.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael health officials said they've been receiving guidance from their state and federal partners on how to receive, store and distribute the vaccine.
Along with Mayor Bob Bruggeman and first responders, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell and Fire Chief Eric Schlotter were among those getting the vaccine.
"It's an individual decision that everyone has to make, but I encourage our citizens to take the vaccine," said Bruggeman.
Health officials say 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed as part of their phase 1-B plan.
"You want to make sure your mayors, your judges and your folks who are writing the laws and passing these emergency decrees make sure that government continues to function. They need to be vaccinated, so they're healthy and well, and we don't get into a crisis of who's going to lead us in those times," said Dr. Loren Robinson, CHRISTUS St. Michael medical affairs vice president.
The hospital has received 2,345 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which were sent to their clinics and Atlanta hospital.
Beginning next week, the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics plan to give the Moderna vaccine to people over 65 years old, as well as people older than 16 years old with underlying health conditions.