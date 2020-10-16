Election workers prepare for early voting in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting for the 2020 general election will kick off Monday in Arkansas.
Miller County election administrators are expecting a big turnout this year.
Beginning Monday, voters in Miller County can cast a ballot at the Cabe Fellowship Center at the First Methodist Church on East Sixth Street.
The county is renting the space for the full two week early voting period.
Election Coordinator Linda Crawford says the Cabe Center will allow a larger space for voting equipment to be spread out.
"We've tried to think of everything possible to make this go as smoothly as possible. The first day is always on the hectic side, but as we get into the balance of the two weeks were expecting everything to go very well," said Crawford.
Each voter will be provided a mask and be given a disposable stylus to use on the touch screen voting machines.
There will also be three check in stations with vinyl screens for the protection of voters and poll workers.
The state is also helping the county with the cost of sanitation requirements on hard surfaces and equipment.
"This is way above what we would normally do, but we're trying to make every voter as secure as possible, as well as, our workers. We're going above and beyond to accommodate everyone that wants to vote. We certainly hope everyone will come out and vote," said Crawford.
During the last three days of early voting, three additional voting sites will be open.
The Central Baptist Church and Sugar Hill United Methodist Church in Texarkana and the Stanley Davis Community Center in Fouke will be open Oct. 29-30, and the Monday before election day.
There will be 13 voting centers open on election day.
Miller County voters can cast a ballot at any location.