Emergency disaster declarations issued in Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - Local government leaders in Texas and Arkansas are now sharing an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Texarkana to tackle issues and share information related to the coronavirus.
The joint operations center on Elizabeth Street in Texarkana, Texas, will collect information about possible cases in the region, and provide both communities with resources to help stop the spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, both sides issued emergency disaster declarations.
As part of the declaration, the cities and counties are recommending that citizens limit gatherings of a group to not more than 50 people.
Government leaders are also recommending a voluntary curfew from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. for any person under the age of 18.
"I think it's wise because it prevents an outbreak. It's what the CDC guidelines have proven, these things will stop an outbreak," explained Texarkana, Ark. Mayor Allen Brown.
"We'll monitor it and if further action needs to be taken, I hope that's not the case, but if certain action needs to be taken to enforce some items, then that will be looked into," said Texas side Mayor Bob Bruggeman.
The proclamations takes effect immediately.
City leaders say currently there's one confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Bowie County.
There are no cases in Miller County.
The Texas-side has also launched a website and will be updating with resources, information, local closures and cancellations.