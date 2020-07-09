Employees injured in blaze at Nashville's Tyson plant

NASHVILLE, Ark. - Firefighters are investigating a large fire that injured two people at a Tyson Foods Plant in southwest Arkansas.
The fire happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning at the Nashville plant just south of downtown.
Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the fire at the Tyson Foods Plant.
Fire officials the blaze started in the plant's boiler room, which is about 100 feet from the main plant.
Company officials say two employees were injured and treated at a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Fire officials say the fire engulfed the boiler room which was not connected to the main plant.
According to a statement from Tyson Foods, the company is still assessing the situation.
In the meantime, the processing part of their operation will not run Thursday.
Nashville Fire Chief Justin Thornton says the boiler room contained cooking oil which created a challenge for fire crews.
"It was a very intense heat, so we wasn't able to get guys with hand lines immediately up to it. We had to use our ladder truck, ground monitors and deck guns on top of the truck to be able to knock it down," explained Thornton.
Multiple fire crews from the nearby area helped extinguish the fire just before 4 a.m.
Fire officials say there was a report of an explosion, but the cause is still under investigation.