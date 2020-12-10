Since Engage Arkansas launched in October, 108 districts have opted in. And they submitted the names of 5,135 virtual students who are considered no shows or are failing their classes.
Through the program, Education Renewal Zones (ERZ) are tracking data about the students’ experiences and challenges.
"We cannot rest until every child is doing the best they can do under those circumstances," said Dr. Roger Guevara, ERZ director at Southern Arkansas University.
"Because they are at home, and they might be the only person there at home at the time, they really have a challenge in terms of supporting themselves," Guevara said.
Guevara said what has surprised him so far is how great the need is.
"It's not something where socioeconomically, the upper end is doing fine, and it's only for those in poverty. It's not; everybody is struggling,” he said
So far, the program has reached about 1,200 students with resources like academic coaches.
Of those 1,200 students, 20% said they have the responsibility of helping younger siblings during the day.
Eighty-seven-percent of students' have a grade below a "C.” And for the younger kids, 63% don't know how to use the online program.
"Especially as we're ending the first semester, the number of failures--it's hard--virtual education is hard,” said Missy Walley, director of special projects for ADE.
But Walley said they're reaching more students each day, and most of them have agreed to accept the extra help.
The ERZs are putting together a database of resources like meal services and after school programs. Guevara said the database should be available in the Spring.