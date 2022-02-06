Entrepreneur competition launches in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Do you have a passion for entrepreneurship?
Leadership Texarkana wants to hear your big ideas in their first ever "Pitch It Texarkana" competition.
Contestants will have the opportunity to pitch their idea to a panel of judges, and possibly walk away with some start up cash.
The new entrepreneur competition is being launch next month in Texarkana.
Organizer Kasey Coggin says it's similar to the reality TV show “Shark Tank," where entrepreneurs present their concepts to a panel of judges.
"Pitch Texarkana became an idea from a group of former and current Leadership Texarkana graduates through the process of strategic doing," said Coggin.
She says the local competition will showcase great entrepreneurial ideas that come specifically from the Texarkana region.
Organizer Amanda Graham says there will also be investors at the event.
"Someone may have a product they may not, they may have a prototype, maybe a service. The sky is the limit and it's your time to shine with whatever your product or talent is," said Graham.
The first place winner will receive a $5,000 cash price.
There will also be cash prizes for a second and third place winner.
"In addition to the $5,000, the top winner will also be able to get advertising through radio, through marketing, all kinds of things," said Graham.
Coggin says the competition was created to not only inspire startup companies, but also help nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in Texarkana and keep the area growing in the future.
"The idea is how to attract and maintain talent and entrepreneurship in our community," said Coggin.
The fee to register is $15.
The deadline is March 16.
General admission tickets will also be available for the community to watch the final round of pitches on March 31 at 5 p.m. inside the Crossties Event Venue.
Tickets are $10.
For more information on the event or to register for the competition, go to pitchittexarkana.com.