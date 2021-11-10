TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on Wednesday morning in the Texarkana area after an inmate broke free from custody. Authorities are searching for Kylon Clark, 20.
According to a release from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, staff were transferring inmates from Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail. While loading inmates into a van, Clark took off running.
Authorities chased Clark, but eventually lost sight of him around 4th and Main streets.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area where he was last seen without success. Investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called in to start following up on additional leads.
Clark is 5'8" and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jail clothing and handcuffs.
He was being held on a charge of indecency with a child.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.