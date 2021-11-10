TEXARKANA, Texas - An inmate who broke free from custody this morning in Texarkana has been captured. Authorities picked up Kylon Clark, 20, Wednesday morning in Hooks, Texas.
According to a release from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, staff were transferring inmates from Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail. While loading inmates into a van, Clark took off running.
Authorities chased Clark, but eventually lost sight of him around 4th and Main streets.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office began the search. Investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called in to start following up on additional leads.
Clark was being held on a charge of indecency with a child.