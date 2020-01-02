DE KALB, Texas - An East Texas community is using technology to crackdown on illegal dumping.
City leaders in De Kalb said their new partnership program will tackle litter by tracking and identifying would be illegal trash dumpers.
From trash, to tires, to large couches, it's not only against the law, it's dangerous.
Officials said it can cause problems to human health and the environment.
Geofencing technology creates a virtual boundary that sends out an alert when a motorists enters or leaves an area, and is meant to end illegal dumping.
The alert will likely say something like, "It's illegal to dump in this location."
City officials said it won't catch someone red-handed, but it will create awareness and educate people about consequences of dumping trash.
De Kalb, Texas Mayor Lowell Walker said there's about five known illegal dumping sites in the city.
He hopes the program will be a good enforcement tool.
"We're not looking to prosecute anyone. We don't want that, we just want some of citizens to take responsibility upon themselves," said Walker.
The Ark-Tex Council of Governments is sponsoring the program, which is funding through a state grant.
The program will kick off in January and continue through June.
Anyone seeing illegally dumping in a neighborhood should contact local authorities.