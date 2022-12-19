Experts offer tips to winterize home this season

TEXARKANA, Texas - With colder weather moving into the Texarkana region, now is the time to start winterizing your home.
If your not prepared for the elements, the winter could take a toll on your home and your finances.
Central Air Conditioning and Plumbing Company is getting getting numerous calls from people wanting to get their heaters check.
General Manager Tim Williams says replacing old or installing new fiberglass insulation can make a huge difference in your home this winter.
If your home feels a bit colder than normal, even with the heat turned up, check the windows and doors. Caulking and weather stripping can help prevent the cold air from coming in.
Williams say one of the easiest ways to winterize your home is to protect the pipes by using a foam cover that slips over the faucet.
"It's never a bad idea with the weather we've got coming to leave some faucets dripping a little bit, and keep some water flowing. That always seems to help. Lights in the wells, that sort of thing. It never hurts," said Williams.
Another tip is to reverse your ceiling fans. When you reverse the fan from the normal direction, it will push warm air downward, keeping you home more comfortable.
Also, make sure to have regular scheduled maintenance of your heating equipment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, preventive maintenance can help save you up to 25 percent in energy costs.