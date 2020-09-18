LITTLE ROCK, Ark. _ Despite the pandemic, the medical marijuana business is booming in Arkansas with $143 million in product sold and more Arkansans than projected obtaining a medical certification.
"We projected that when the market was fully mature we'd have about 40 to 50,000 [Arkansans with certification cards]. Well, now we're at 80,000," said Scott Hardin, communications director at the Department of Finance and Administration.
Over the last few months, many of those certifications expired. With some folks wary of doctor visits right now, the state allowed Arkansans with expired certification cards to continue to purchase at dispensaries.
"If your card expired let's say the first of July, your card remained active. You could still go to any dispensary across the state and make a purchase. However, that changes September 30," said Hardin.
"The good news is you can do that via a telehealth visit if you are concerned about going into the office," said Hardin.
The change allowing telehealth visits will continue for the time being. Another industry development spurred by the pandemic is a significant increase in home delivery.
"They do have the option of offering home delivery which I don't think a lot of patients knew that was an option, and you didn't have a lot of dispensaries actually utilizing that as an option. However, with the pandemic, you do see a growing number of dispensaries that offer the home delivery option," said Hardin.
Right now, sales are averaging $600,000 a day in the state. The license extensions, telehealth, and delivery all adding up to strong industry numbers in a time when many other businesses are struggling. Hardin says new projections show that at the current rate, the state will reach $220 million in sales in 2020.