Extension workshop to cover drought conditions, cost of production

TEXARKANA, Texas - Ranchers and farmers are used to weathering hard times.
While normally they roll with the punches and make do, high fertilizer costs and drought conditions have many producers concerned about the future.
The Bowie County Livestock and Forage Committee is hosting a free workshop on Tuesday to help them navigate these tough economic times.
The Bowie County Extension Office says they want to help farmers and ranchers make some tough decisions as they prepare for the next fall and winter.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is projecting that area rainfall will likely be below average and temperatures above average for this coming summer hay season.
"It's important to plan now because most of our hay is produced with our warm season grasses like our Bermuda and Bahia grasses," said Brian Triplett, Bowie County Extension Agent.
Triplett says the costs also associated with production and agriculture have almost doubled what they were a year ago.
The cost of Nitrogen fertilizer last year was about .60 per pound and this year it's about $1.20 a pound.
"Each roll of hay that you see on the side of the road when your traveling has about 25 pounds of nitrogen in it. That's a significant investment for the farmers and ranchers," explained Triplett.
There's about 1500 farms in Bowie County with the average size of about 200 acres.
Triplett say it's time for producers to make some difficult economic decisions.
"It's time to think about the animals in your herd. If conditions were to get real dry which ones may need to be marketed first. With hay being double the cost to produce and if we start running short on hay, short on pasture then we need to start making some decisions," said Triplett.
Triplett says they'll have a group of specialists at the workshop to give all producers more options, tools, and information to help manage their operations.
The Beef Cattle, Pasture and Hay Management Workshop will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the J&J Livestock Auction Company in Texarkana, Texas.