Fallen heroes honored with Wreaths Across America

TEXARKANA, Ark. - For the first time, more than 100 wreaths are marking graves of veterans at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas.
It's part of a national effort called "Wreaths Across America."
There's about 1,500 veterans buried at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Organizers are hoping they'll one day be able to place wreaths on all of their gravesites.
This year, the community purchased 119 wreaths for the event.
It was the first time Texarkana has participated in the national event.
Volunteers gathered in the 5200 block of Broad Street for a ceremony, and to lay wreaths at the headstones of those who laid down their life in service of our country.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Texarkana Chapter helped raise donations for the wreaths.
The mission of the non-profit is to promote patriotism, honor veterans, and teach young people the value of freedom.
Organizers say they're not decorating graves, they're remembering.
"When we place a wreath, we say they persons name out loud because the theory is that a person dies twice. The first when they take their last breath and the second when their name is said for the last time," explained Patty Mitchell, Daughters of American Revolution Texarkana Chapter.
Organizers are encouraging people to help them purchase wreaths for next year.
If you make an order before January 15th, the national organization will match the donation.
For more information on how to place an order, go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery.
Last year, ceremonies were held across the country in more than 3,100 participating locations.