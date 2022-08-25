Family of Texarkana murder victim meets donor recipient

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Organ donations are often born out of tragic circumstances, and now a Texarkana murder victim is giving hope to families after her death.
The family of Jaqualyn Paxton say she signed up to be an organ donor long before she was killed. Now, they've finally met someone who is benefitting from that decision.
In 2019, Paxton was killed in an act of senseless gun violence.
Aspen Truitt received donor tissue from Paxton two years ago for her knee surgery. She drove from Colorado on Wednesday to meet the family and attend a "Stop the Gun Violence" meeting being held in Paxton's honor.
"To find out it was someone who was forever 18 that was absolutely shocking to me. I was touched to be able to receive that donation. I definitely wanted to come out and honor that and show appreciation that now I can walk better because of it," said Truitt.
Paxton's mother, Shawntell Young, says each letter she receives from a donor recipient brings encouragement to their family. She says they're grateful that Jaqualyn has been able to bless others in her death.
Paxton's family say they've spoken to several people who have benefited from her gift of life, but this is the first time they've been able to meet one of the donor recipients in person.