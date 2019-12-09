Family offers $5,000 reward in Bogata double homicide case

BOGOTA, TEXAS Investigators say the fire was initially ruled accidental, but autopsy results have raised questions surrounding the causes of death.
The family is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help police solve this case.
Bogata police say they have a suspect in the double homicide, but at this point there's not enough evidence for an arrest.
Jessica Clark and her 10-year old son, Chevy Walling, died inside their burning home in August 2018.
Police believed it was accidental at first, but the autopsy results showed foul play.
The report indicates Clark had been severely beaten and was alive when the home was set on fire.
"They both died of smoke inhalation. Evidently, she was injured enough that she couldn't save herself. He had autism and couldn't save himself," said Jackie Clark, Jessica Clark's mother.
Clark says her grandson was found inside a bathtub with the water running.
She says her 39-year old daughter was a beautiful kind-hearted woman and her grandson son loved laughter, life and toy trucks.
The whole family wants justice.
"I'm not saying we know, but there was a man in the home that night. He completely refuses to talk at all. We're hoping someone that he's talk to will come forward," explained Clark.
Jessica Clark also had a daughter who will turn 5-years old next month. She was not home at the time of the fire.
Jackie Clark is now raising her granddaughter and believes an arrest will help bring them closure.
"When I do sit down and talk to my granddaughter, I want her to know the man who did it is in jail," said Clark.
The family is hoping the $5,000 reward will result in an arrest and allow them to finally know what happened to their loved ones.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Bogata Police Department.