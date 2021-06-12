LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cyber attacks are a growing threat, and not just for major corporations. The FBI of Little Rock said small businesses, as well as individuals, have been targeted, and they’re particularly concerned about ransomware.
Jason Van Goor, assistant special agent in charge of National Security, said the best thing to do to counter cyber attacks like ransomware is to stop it before it happens. And they're doing outreach to make sure people know how.
Ransomware is malicious software that can infect your computer.
"And when it does, it locks everything up,” he said. “It encrypts it so you can't access the computer anymore. You can't access your systems. In some cases, if you're a business, your backups are not offline it can even lock up your backups."
Then hackers ask you to send them money before they unlock it. And Van Goor said you could fall victim by simply clicking on the wrong link.
"We like to say, ‘think before you link,’” he said. “If you get an email with a link in it, don't click that link unless you're expecting that email and you know it's legitimate."
Van Goor said you need strong passwords and should always use two-factor authentication.
But ransomware is very common and extremely effective.
"We're very concerned when this starts happening to critical infrastructure as we've seen recently in the news,” he said. "Governments, police, fire, hospitals--bad actors will target these facilities because they know it's very important, very critical, and people are more willing to pay."
The FBI recommends that you don't pay the hackers because it encourages more criminals to do the same.
If you're worried about the security of your systems, Van Goor said call the FBI. He said they can give you specific tips on how to protect yourself.