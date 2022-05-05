FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting Arkansas and Louisiana children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The FBI is issuing a warning to parents about predators attempting to coerce young people into sharing sexual images or video of themselves online then forcing them to send money.
Authorities say they've recently seen a rise in these "sextortion schemes" targeting children in south Arkansas and north Louisiana within the past couple of weeks.
FBI Little Rock says the uptick in Arkansas is happening in El Dorado, Magnolia, and Monticello. FBI New Orleans also say they've seen similar schemes in Monroe, Alexandria and Shreveport.
The FBI says the predator uses deception and manipulation to convince the victim, usually 13 to 17 years old, to send sexual images of themselves over social media.
"Instead of asking for additional pictures or videos, they ask for financial information, such as give me your mother's credit card or I need your family's bank account log on information," explained Connor Hagan, FBI Little Rock PAO.
Hagan says sextortion rings are working to make money off these crimes, and they work it just like a business. They target dozens if not hundreds of victims each day.
"The message we want to convey is they are the victims of this crime. The predators are the criminals. We want them to know there's a army of state, local and federal resources," said Hagan.
To make the victimization stop, children typically notify someone - normally a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement.
The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were coerced to engage in is what usually prevents them from coming forward.
Sextortion offenders frequently have dozens of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify a predator may prevent countless future incidents of sexual exploitation.
Authorities say the crime of sextortion carries heavy penalties, including life sentences for offenders.
Here are some tips to protect children online:
• Everyone should be wary of anyone they encounter online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
• People can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim
to be.
• Be highly suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to start communicating with them
on a different platform.
• Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
If you know someone who may be a victim of sextortion in Arkansas or Louisiana:
1. Contact FBI Little Rock at 501-221-9100 or FBI New Orleans at 504-816-3000.
2. Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.
3. Tell police investigators everything about the online encounters. It may be embarrassing, but it is
necessary to find and stop the predator.