FCC provides emergency broadband benefit program

TEXARKANA, Texas - Families hit financially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic can now get help paying their broadband bills.
The help comes from a new $3 billion government program set up through the FCC. Applications for the Emergency Broadband Benefit are now open.
This temporary benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service. It's available to people who are struggling to stay connected during the pandemic.
There are a lot of different ways families are eligible, based on income and those on other federal benefits, like free or reduced school lunches, snap or housing assistance.
The new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms. More than 800 internet providers nationwide participating in the program, including Windstream.
"We think we have a social responsibility to participate in programs like this that benefit our communities and our customers," explained Mike Hunsucker, Windstream vice president of government affairs.
Hunsucker said they're now working to make all of their customers aware of it.
"I don't know how people do it if they don't have an internet connection. This is a really good, positive thing for those families that qualify for this program," said Hunsucker.
TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker said broadband service has become a lifeline for reaching their students. He believes the new government program will be extremely important to families in the district.
"If they're not able to connect to WIFI to access instruction, to get a hold of materials to interact with teachers, then that's a critically important link that's missing. Having access to these resources for students and their families is just critical," said Brubaker.
There’s also a one-time discount available of up to $100 off selected tablets and computers.
For more information on how to apply and to find which internet providers in our area are participating in the program go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.