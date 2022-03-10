TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of healthcare providers are facing federal charges related to an opioid abuse investigation involving several southwest Arkansas clinics.
A grand jury issued eight indictments for the charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances without a medical purpose. Five nurses and three pharmacists were named in the indictments.
The nurse practitioners include Tawyna Lansdell, Claire Russell, Wendy Gammon, Shelly Eastridge and Bonita Martin. The pharmacists are Candace Whitely, Gina Richardson and Stephen Sullivan.
The indictments issued by the Western District of Arkansas are related to the raids last May of clinics in Texarkana, De Queen, Lockesburg and Dierks. All of the locations were operated by the Lansdell Family Clinic.
According to the indictments, the defendants conspired for more than a year-and-a-half to distribute hydrocodone and oxycodone, as well as, and other controlled substances without an effective prescription.
All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty and have been released on $5,000 unsecured bonds.
A trial date has been set for May 16.