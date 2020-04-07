LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Twenty-nine people at a federal prison in Forrest City have tested positive for the coronavirus, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Tuesday.
Five of the infected are staffers, according to Smith. The others are inmates. Smith said in a news conference at the State Capitol that a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to arrive at the prison later in the day. The team aims to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading beyond the prison.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 18 people in the state had died from the virus and 946 had tested positive. There were 152 people who had recovered. More than 13,600 people had been tested for the virus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the news conference that Arkansas has the lowest hospitalization rate for coronavirus patients among surrounding states. The rate was said to be 2.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 patients. Hutchinson said that's a sign that targeted measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as banning dine-in services at restaurants and bars, are working. He has faced pressure to issue a stay-at-home order but has said it's not needed because other measures have been effective.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at the news conference that he'd asked Hutchinson to issue a stay-at-home order for the city but respected the governor's decision not to do so. The city, which is the largest in the state, has a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday that Arkansas Heart Hospital is donating to health workers 500 test kits it acquired from Abbott Laboratories.
Public schools will remain closed through the academic year to limit the spread of the virus. Schoolwork will be completed online under the state's alternative methods of instruction program.
There were nearly 380,000 cases of the virus nationwide Tuesday afternoon. More than 11,800 people had died.