Fire destroys Texarkana historic home

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A massive fire destroys a historic home in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Firefighters were dispatched Sunday around 10:30 a.m. to the Alvah Whitmarsh house in the 700 block on Pecan Street.
When fire crews arrived, they say flames were coming out of the second story window.
The house was vacant and had been boarded up.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Texarkana Museum System officials say the house was built in 1895.
The Queen Anne Victorian home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.