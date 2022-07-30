Firefighters battle wildfires in East Texas

LINDEN, Texas - Firefighters have been working around the clock to battle a blaze that's burned nearly 50 acres in Cass County, Texas.
The wildfire is located west of County Road 1896 and north FM 125 south.
Multiple fire crews including Cass County ESD#4, Center Hill, Linden and the Texas Forest Service were called in to fight the flames.
Another wildfire Friday temporarily shut down traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville.
The fire burned about 15 acres of wild land.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, all of the fires are 100 percent contained.