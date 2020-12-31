Fireworks sales slightly impacted by rainy weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - In spite of a pandemic and cold, wet weather, fireworks businesses in the Texarkana area are hoping sales will skyrocket.
Many celebrations have been canceled, but will that keep people from starting off the new year with a bang?
Firework retailers say the demand in July had them hopeful for the new year, but rainy weather and a short supply of fireworks have some vendors concerned.
Darryl Miller has operated Party Express Fireworks off I-30 in Leary, Texas for the last 13 years.
He believes people are anxious to leave 2020 behind them, and celebrate a new year.
"They bought a lot of fireworks at the Fourth of July. This year I would anticipate the same under normal circumstances even with all the COVID stuff going on," said Miller.
His average customer will spend nearly $50 on fireworks.
Each year, Miller stocks up on about 175 items.
But this year, he says fireworks from China have been in short supply.
Thankfully, Miller says he stocked up right after the July 4th holiday, and still has about 160 items for sale.
"We're in pretty good (shape) here, but a lot of places couldn't even open up they didn't have product, just not enough to open. But we're in good (shape) here," explained Miller.
Miller says sales during the Fourth of July were above average, and if the weather was better this season, he believes more customers would have already come in by now to purchase fireworks.
Most firework retailers will close at midnight New Year's Eve.
Miller plans to open New Year's Day until midnight.
In Arkansas, fireworks can be purchased about four days longer than Texas and Louisiana.