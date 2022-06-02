First responders urge ATV safety this summer

TEXARKANA, Ark. - All-terrain vehicles or ATV's are popular with adults and kids, a like, especially as the summer season heats up.
Unfortunately, statistics show injuries suffered in crashes of ATV's and other off-road vehicles claim about 700 lives each year in the U.S.
There's been at least three fatal ATV crashes, just this last month in southwest Arkansas.
There will be lots of people on ATV's this summer.
While they are fun, if you don't know how to ride safely, injuries or even death could happen.
LifeNet Director Weston Davis says they respond to ATV or UTV accidents frequently in Texarkana and the surrounding areas.
He says head injuries are one of the most common causes of fatalities or serious injuries related to ATV accidents.
In Texas, helmets are required to be worn by the law, but in Arkansas, they're not.
"Even when the law says you have to wear a helmet people don't. It's like riding bicycles, you should always have a helmet on, it's a good idea. We see all kinds of injuries from people that get in accidents," said Davis.
Davis says ATV's can be especially dangerous for children, who can get trapped underneath them.
He says some of the most common injuries for adults include head, neck and back injuries.
If you're planning to ride an ATV, get trained on how to properly operate the vehicle.
Don't ride them at high speeds.
Also, never drink and drive.
For more safety tips go to atvsafety.org.