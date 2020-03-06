Five arrested in armed robbery prank

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana, Texas teenager and a group of his friends are in hot water after staging an armed robbery in front of the teen's girlfriend.
Police say the 18-year old's idea of playing a prank on his girlfriend was comprised of four of his friends, an air gun, and ski masks.
Aaron Meeks, Kevin Blow, Jacoby Johnson, Landon Nelson, and Kobe Webster were all charged with creating a false alarm.
Police say Meeks and his girlfriend were playing video games Thursday night at a home on Belt Road, when his friends showed up and faked an armed robbery.
The girlfriend told police that four masked-men threw her out of the room.
That's when she heard shots fired and ran for help.
Officer Shawn Vaughn says an ambulance crew and several officers rushed to the scene, only to discover that it was all an elaborate hoax.
"During the time that they're dealing with all this, there are other calls in the city that are going unanswered, because they're over there thinking they have to deal with a robbery and a shooting," said Officer Vaughn.
The suspects were found walking on the street a few blocks away.
They told police what the girlfriend heard were actually CO2 BB guns, that sounded real when fired.
Police believe Meeks and his friends were recording the unsuspecting girlfriend's reaction to later post on social media.
The five teenagers were booked into the Bi-State Jail.
The bond for each of them has been set at $5,000.