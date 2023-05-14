TEXARKANA, Texas - Mother's Day is expected to be a big holiday for retailers.
A new survey shows consumers plan to spend nearly $36 billion this year.
Some local businesses in Texarkana say they started preparing early for the holiday rush.
It's a busy time of year for Peggy Speer.
With Mother's Day and two big proms happening on one weekend, her store "The Village" has been working hard to make floral arrangements for families across the Texarkana area.
"The preparation for Mother's Day started probably about three months ago," explained Speer.
Speer says their walk-in cooler has been stocked with orders this week and they have hundreds of vases.
She says the most popular request is a spring mix of flowers.
The Village also stocked up with gift items for mom, such Mud Pie dishes and a wide variety of home decor.
"Everything goes out with a bow or wrapped with tissue. We want everything that goes out of here to look special and make that person feel special," said Speer.
A recent survey showed about half of about 7,800 consumers polled said they were planning a special outing for the holiday.
Donnie Spriggs is the regional manager for Silver Star Smokehouse and Monjuni's Italian Cafe in Texarkana.
He says Mother's Day weekend is always busy.
"Mother's Day for all restaurants is a big deal, but it's an even bigger deal now especially after COVID. People really like to shop and support local," said Spriggs.
He says both of their businesses are closed on Sunday, but they had prepped meals for customers to purchase and cook at home.
They also have gift cards available.
"Even if you don't live in the area anymore, you can buy an online e-gift card and have it emailed to mom," said Spriggs.
According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend about $274 per person.
That's the highest in the history of the survey, and up from the previous record high of about $246 last year.