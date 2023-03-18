Flour babies teach lesson to Hope High students

HOPE, Ark. - Some students in Southwest Arkansas will soon be participating in a program that focuses on teen pregnancy prevention.
Hope, Arkansas High School has been implementing the Flour Sack Baby project into their curriculum for the last several years.
As part of their Family Consumer Science class, students are exploring pregnancy and routine child care.
For a week in May, students will be participating in the project.
The idea is to discourage students from becoming teenage parents by showing them the demands and responsibilities of parenthood.
Each student will create his or her baby, dress the baby and bring the baby to school each day.
In order to understand how a female's body changes in pregnancy, students have also already tried on a pregnancy profile apparatus.
They were asked to perform simple tasks such as, sitting, picking up things, and getting up off the floor.
"It teaches them some responsibilities and lets them know that once you have a baby. It doesn't go away. You have it 24/7," explained Nora Cummings, Hope High School Family Consumer Science Teacher.
Nearly 40 teens will participate in the project this year.
Educators hope it will give students a glimpse of real life and help them make wise choices now, as well as, when they become adults.
According to Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the state has the highest teen birth rate in the country.