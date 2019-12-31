Flu activity on the rise in Texas earlier than usual

TEXARKANA, Texas - Flu activity is on the rise in Texas and health officials say it's peaking earlier than usual.
In total, six children in the state have died from flu complications.
New data also shows 6.35% of people who visited doctors’ offices during the first week of December had flu-like symptoms.
At this time last year, it was 4.15%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there's been 2,100 deaths due to the flu already this year.
Health officials said four of the six children who died from flu complications in Texas had not been vaccinated.
Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Kyle Groom said it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.
Flu season usually runs from October through February.
However this year, he said they started seeing patients with the flu in September.
The emergency center is seeing patients test positive for both flu A and flu B.
"In the last few weeks we've seen a huge increase in the number of cases we've been seeing here in the Texarkana area, and much sicker patients than in a typical year. A lot of secondary pneumonia," explained Dr. Groom.
Symptoms for the flu usually include a fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose and body aches.
The people most at risk are pregnant women, the chronically ill, seniors, and children under the age of five.
Health officials said to help prevent the flu you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, cover your coughs and sneezes and stay home if you're sick.