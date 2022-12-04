Flu activity on the rise in the Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - Doctors say the flu is widespread across the Texarkana area, and that's why everyone needs to take precautions now to stay healthy.
Over the past month, there's been a steady increase in the flu, as well as, other similar illnesses.
Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's also been shortage in anti-viral medications due to increased demand.
He says the shortage is not just locally, but across the country.
Dr. Young says they've recently seen more patients with COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.
Many of the flu symptoms are similar to COVID and include fever, chills, cough, congestion, body aches and sore throat.
If you're feeling sick, Dr. Young says an early diagnosis could be key to a faster recovery.
"We're seeing much more flu, most importantly it's Influenza A. We're still on the surveillance for COVID, so make sure that you come into the clinic because the treatment is different," said Dr. Young.
Dr. Young recommends that people get both the flu shot and COVID booster.
He says it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect.
Dr. Young says the flu season typically peaks in February and can last until May.