Foreman celebrates groundbreaking of new high school

FOREMAN, Ark. - Construction officially begins on a brand new high school in Foreman, Ark.
School administrators, students, staff and community members gathered Thursday afternoon for a ground-breaking ceremony. The 71,000 square foot facility will house students in grades 7 through 12.
Voters approved a property tax last year to build the facility. The millage increase will generate about $7 million.
Administrators say the district was also awarded nearly $5 million in state building funds.
The current high school campus was built in 1958.
"It just means a lot to us. If you walk around this campus. You see that it was in bad repair. We're just excited to have a state-of-the-art building for our kids," said Pat Tankersley, Foreman Schools superintendent.
The new high school is expected to open around December 2021.