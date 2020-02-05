Fouke, Arkansas senior reaches dream on basketball court

FOUKE, Ark. - Senior night for the Fouke High School Basketball team is traditionally a night for seniors to shine.
On Tuesday, the whole team turned that spotlight on one special senior to make his dreams come true.
Layton Scoggins knows everything about the team.
He cheers them on at every game from the bench, but is physically unable to play.
His brother has been on the team for the last four years, but Tuesday night they got a chance to be on the court together.
Their mother, Christy Scoggins, says Fouke Basketball Coach Mo Williams came up with the idea to honor her son.
On senior night, both teams, Fouke and Genoa, honored Layton with a chance for him to play the game with his brother, Nick.
The pair scored the first bucket of the night.
Scoggins says seeing both of her sons shine on senior night was very emotional.
Her oldest son, Layton, was born with a disease that caused him to have a grand mal seizure when he was just a toddler.
Since then, he's been in a wheelchair.
"Through lots of prayers and God taking care of him he was able to be on the court last night. It's been an amazing journey with him," said Christy Scoggins.
"To be able to see both my brothers out there last night was a good moment. I know Nick absolutely loved it being his Senior night," said Nicole Scoggins.
The Scoggins family say they're grateful for the community's support.
The brothers next milestone will be graduating together this spring at Fouke High School.