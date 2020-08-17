MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four men arrested in connection to the on-campus shooting death of a Southern Arkansas University student appeared in court Monday afternoon.
Odies Wilson, Le'Kamerin Tolbert, Quincy Lewis, and Shaivonn Robinson were arrested late Friday in connection with the death of SAU Senior Joshua Smith.
Each has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.
Bond was denied for all four men.
University officials say Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson are currently enrolled at the university.
The three men also have ties to the SAU football team.
Lewis is not a student.
Each of the men faced a judge Monday afternoon at the Columbia County Detention Center for their first court appearance.
The judge issued a gag order in the case.
The next court appearance for all four men is scheduled for October 1st.
On August 11th, Smith and another unidentified SAU student were shot just before 1 a.m. on the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Smith died at the scene.
The other student is expected to recover.
A funeral service for Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Arkadelphia Rec Center-Feaster Park in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
He will be buried at Harmony Community Cemetery in Sparkman.
According to his obituary, Smith was pursuing a degree in physics engineering with only 9 credits left to walk across the stage.