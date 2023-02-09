Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions

TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States.
As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
The Four States Ag Expo included sessions with topics such as the beef market outlook and pasture restoration.
Arkansas farmers harvested about 1 million acres of hay last year. That's an 8 percent decline compared to the previous year. Hay production across the country dropped to its lowest level in 11 years.
Organizers say the expo was geared towards helping producers to make some tough decisions for the future.
"All that costs comes back as, where do we put our money? How are we going to make this work, so that we can come out ahead? These specialists here are to point these producers in the right direction," Miller County Extension Agent Jennifer Caraway said.
"What's really critical for us in Arkansas is that we get good quality rain in the Spring and Summer to set us up for a good summer pasture and summer hay production," said James Mitchell, University of Arkansas Extension livestock economist.
Experts say cattle prices are expected to increase over the next couple of years due to drought conditions and other expenses. Despite a rise in costs, beef from the U.S. is still in high demand for countries around the world.