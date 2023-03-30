Four States Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Four States Fair and Rodeo in Texarkana will be back in full swing this weekend.
It kicks off Friday and runs through April 9. This year's theme is "Mad about the Fair."
Organizers say there will be plenty of entertainment on the midway for the next 10 days.
Crews have been busy this week getting the carnival rides and vendors set up. With nearly 85,000 visitors each year, the fair is one of the largest single events in Texarkana.
There will be monster trucks, demolition derby and rodeo action, as well as, great fair food, live music and dozens of other attractions.
Amp Amusement, which is formerly known as Wagner Carnival, will be providing rides this year on the midway.
Organizers say it's a family fun event and a big boost to the local economy.
"I probably have about 75 separate vendors that move into Texarkana and live here for these two weeks. They can't come with all the things we sell. Food providers go to all our local grocery stores and purchase their items. Our carnival buys all their fuel from a local fuel distributor. There's a large economic impact on our community with this," explained Lisa Garner, Four States Fair and Rodeo executive director.
Police will also be at the fair directing traffic and monitoring security throughout the fair.
For more information about the fair events, go to fourstatesfair.com.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Fair admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12 years old.