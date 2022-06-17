Free dental clinic underway at Texas High

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is offering a free dental clinic to Texarkana area residents.
More than 25 licensed dentists and 150 other volunteers are participating in the two-day Texas Mission of Mercy.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is partnering with the dental association to make the free clinic possible.
The services include basic, pain-relieving, and preventative procedures, such as, dental cleanings, fillings and extractions.
"Our main goal with these events is to get people out of pain. If they're not in pain, then we want to fix what they want fixed," explained Dr. Milburn Haynes, dentist.
"We have approximately 127 patients per month that come to our hospital for dental care. Anytime we can provide a preventative service, it's better for the patient and better for the community as a whole," said Jason Adams, CHRISTUS St. Michael president
The clinic will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon inside the Texas High School Tiger Gym.
All patients are seen on a first-come, first serve basis. Overall, they're expecting to treat about 500 patients.