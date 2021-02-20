Frozen pipes cause massive water damage at Miller County Courthouse

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Workers are cleaning up at the historic Miller County Courthouse after a frozen pipe busted, sending water throughout the building.
Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin-Harrison says two pipes burst on Tuesday night, and then four more Friday night.
She says every office has been been impacted by water damage.
The three circuit judges and prosecuting attorney's office will be moving to a rented space at the Landmark building.
The county is still trying to determine the full extent of the damage, but they believe clean up could last a year.
"It's heart-breaking, but we are insured. The governor does know about it, so anything FEMA can do, we'll be doing that as soon as we can," said Hardin-Harrison.
The first floor offices will be open Monday, but Hardin-Harrison say all of the offices will be in the process of moving out.
"The court system was backed up anyway because of the COVID, then we were closed this week. We cannot shut down. We've got to keep going," explained Hardin-Harrison.
The public is encouraged to call ahead because access inside the courthouse will be limited.
The courthouse was built in 1939 and had recently been undergoing a major renovation project.