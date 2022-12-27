Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy

TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area.
Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
Fire Chief Chris Black says all five fire stations were extremely busy over the holiday weekend. The long freeze followed by a rise in temperatures on Christmas caused these issues.
Black says they responded to about 30 calls for water-related issues in just the first 12 hours. Firefighters helped to temporarily disconnect water service until the leaks could be repaired.
"We had a few people displaced due to water damage in the home. They were not able to live in there. We attempted to help them find locations," said Black.
Black says most of the calls for service were residential, but they also had about 20 calls to commercial buildings with broken pipes and sprinkler systems, which he says is a life safety issue.
In addition to the water issues, firefighters also had numerous other calls for service, including one house fire.