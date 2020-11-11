Funeral planned for Pearl Harbor sailor in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A sailor who died at Pearl Harbor will soon be returned to the ArkLaTex and laid to rest.
Navy Fireman First Class Samuel Cyrus Steiner died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He was marked as missing until just last March, when his remains were identified.
Steiner's surviving family members are now planning a funeral service with full military honors to be held on Nov. 21 in Texarkana, Texas.
Thanks to new technology, the U.S. Department of Defense has been able to identify not only Steiner, but more than 400 other servicemen who died at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Steiner's family says they're grateful to the Navy for this opportunity to say goodbye.
"He and I were very close. We lived on a farm outside of Arkinda about a mile or two," said Emily Utterback, Samuel Steiner's half-sister.
Utterback was 7-years old in 1940 when her half-brother left Little River County, Ark., and enlisted in the Navy. Within a year, Steiner was stationed aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma.
He was still there serving as a fireman first class on the day Japanese aircraft bombed the harbor. For nearly 80 years, the 20-year old has been declared lost at sea.
Utterback traveled to Hawaii in March to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial and receive closure, but just as she returned home the Navy notified her of her brother's positive identification.
"It was right on my birthday that I got the first call from them," said Utterback.
Utterback's daughter, Shirley Wilson, said throughout the years her mom was mostly content knowing that Steiner was with his fellow shipmates that he loved, but now having him brought home has stirred up new emotions.
"Now that we have this opportunity it means more to her than she ever thought it would, to be able to say goodbye, because she was there when he left and probably of her family, the most affected," said Wilson.
Wilson said her mother is Steiner's last surviving sibling. The Navy has given their family a gift, they never thought would happen.
"We're excited for that moment on the tarmac when she can finally lay her hands on the coffin and say he's home," said Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. at East Funeral Home in Texarkana, Texas. Steiner will be buried at a Camp Ground Cemetery in Winthrop, Ark., not far from where he grew up in Little River County.