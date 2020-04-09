Furniture company makes masks for COVID-19 crisis

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana furniture company temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 is now re-tooling their warehouse to make thousands of face masks and medical gowns for first responders and the community.
Mayo Manufacturing has been making upholstered furniture since 1965.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the company is using their employees, machines and fabrics to make re-usable cloth masks, single-use masks, and medical gowns.
"We can cut as much of this stuff as we have in stock. We sent a truck to Dallas to get another 38,000 yards of it," said Steve Mayo, Mayo Manufacturing President.
Mayo says their first priority is providing free face masks and medical gowns to protect law enforcement and other first responders.
"We love taking care of our first responders because they take care of us," said Mayo.
So far, the company has made about 52,000 single-use masks, 7,000 cloth re-usable masks, and more than 600 medical gowns.
Mayo says the disposable masks do not require any sewing.
As production ramps up, he says they can provide them to local grocery stores.
The company is also selling cloth masks with a tag that reads "Buying one mask provides 100 free masks locally."
"We're donating all the re-usable masks to first responders and all of the disposable masks to anyone who wants them, and by selling the masks we're able to offset some of the costs," explained Mayo.
He says they've received requests from hospitals and law enforcement agencies from all over the Ark-La-Tex.
As long as they have the supplies, Mayo says they're happy to help.
"We've had an outpouring of support from the community. Some of the emails are hard to even read without tearing up. It's been good," said Mayo.
Mayo says wearing a mask could help protect people from the virus, but it should not be a substitution for social distancing.
For more information on how to purchase a re-usable cloth mask from Mayo Manufacturing, email masks@mayofurniture.com or call 903-838-0518.