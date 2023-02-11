TEXARKANA, Texas - A large group of women business owners gathered Saturday in Texarkana to help raise money for a great cause.
The Galentine's Fundraiser was held in the Regional Arts Center.
Organizers say the event not only raises money for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, but it also helps to support and empower women in business.
"All of our vendors, caterers, and entertainment are all female owned businesses that are local to Texarkana," said Jennifer Lewis, Texarkana Resources for the Disabled CEO.
Lewis say they've received tremendous community support for the fundraiser.
There was a bunch, several vendors, a photo booth and entertainment.
All of the money raised from the event will go back into programs at Texarkana Resources to help those with disabilities live their most independent lives.
The organization serves about 60 people in the Texarkana region with disabilities.
Lewis says the non-profit provides their clients with supportive employment, independent living, vocational training, and daily living programs.
"Most of our programs are underfunded either through the state, or they don't have any funding at all, so our fundraisers, sponsors and donors are really what keeps us afloat and keeps us going to provide those critical services for people with disabilities in our community," explained Lewis.
This is the organizations first Galentine's fundraiser.
Their goal is to raise about $20,000.
Texarkana Resources was established in 1968.
The organization is located on East 19th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
For more information about how you can donate to their programs, go to texarkanaresources.org.