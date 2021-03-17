TEXARKANA, Texas - The next time you fill up your gas tank, you might have to pay more to stay mobile.
According to AAA, drivers are paying 14% more at the pump than they did just last month. AAA is expecting prices to begin leveling off in next month, but there could be another increase in summer when the EPA requires the use of a summer blend gasoline.
The national average price for a gallon of gas is nearly $3. In Texarkana area, regular unleaded gas prices range from $2.53 to $2.79.
AAA spokesperson Nick Charbarria said energy policies, like the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, are not to blame for higher gas prices, but he says there are several factors behind the increase.
"Right now, we're seeing oil production being cut, plus an increase demand as more vaccines roll out and people get more comfortable with traveling again. That's what's really contributing to higher prices at the pump," said Charbarria.
Another factor is the severe weather that crippled Texas refineries in February. Right now, crude oil prices are around $64 to $66 a barrel.
"Triple A expects prices to kind of level out around April, and really the high for Spring and Summer to be around $2.70 or $2.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded," said Charbarria.
The four states area is still on the nation's top 10 list for lowest gas prices in the U.S.
According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Texas is $2.64, in Louisiana its $2.63, and in Arkansas and Oklahoma gas prices average about $2.69 a gallon.
The last time these states reached those current prices was in 2018.