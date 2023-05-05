Genoa students learn about fentanyl dangers

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police say there's been at least eight deaths this year in the Texarkana area due to drug overdoses involving fentanyl.
Medical leaders and local law enforcement are now partnering together to take the message "One Pill Can Kill" to area schools.
Local police say they first started seeing an increase in drug overdoses, and the use of Narcan, which works to reverse an overdose, during the summer of 2021. That's why authorities say it's important to education young people about the dangers of these drugs.
Texarkana Emergency Center partnered with Texarkana, Ark., police to talk with Genoa Central middle and high school students.
Statistics show drug overdoses are the leading cause of death in people ages 18 to 45 years old, but Dr. Matt Young says overdoses are now rapidly increasing for young people 10 to 24 years of age.
Last year, investigators seized two pounds of fentanyl in the Texarkana area.
"For decades you've heard the 'Just Say No to Drugs' campaign. I think we're at a level now where it's even more serious than it's been in the past. We're seeing more overdoses and more deaths. It's a serious concern to use at this time," said Texarkana police Cpl. Les Munn.
"We've got to help and educate so we can decrease the demand. The supply is going to keep coming as long as there's a demand out there," said Young, of the Texarkana Emergency Center.
Police are hoping students who hear their message will now think twice before putting something in their body that they really don't know where it's come from, or how dangerous it can be.
Young and the police department will be taking the same presentation to Texas High School students later this month.