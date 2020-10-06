LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man being held in the shooting death of a Pine Bluff police officer has been wanted since June in a deadly shooting in Georgia.
Keshone Quantarious Smith, 19, faces charges of robbery and murder in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta. A $2,000 reward was offered for information on his whereabouts.
Smith was booked in the Jefferson County jail Monday night on a capital murder charge. Conyers police spokesperson Kim Lucas confirmed that Smith was being held in the fatal shooting of Pine Bluff police officer Kevin Collins.
Pine Bluff police took multiple people into custody after the shooting but have not publicly identified a suspect.
Police said the two were detectives assigned to the department's violent crimes unit. They were at the motel Monday as part of an ongoing investigation, details of which police did not disclose.
Conyers police said in a statement: "Police Chief Gene Wilson and Conyers Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to Detective Collins’ family and the Pine Bluff Police Department. We also wish for the full recovery of Lt. Ralph Isaac following this tragedy."
Two other people who are believed to be involved in the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the authorities. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment and released to Arkansas State Police for questioning.
An investigation is ongoing.